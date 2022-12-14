Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

