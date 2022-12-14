Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

