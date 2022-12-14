Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $248,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $61.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

