Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44.

