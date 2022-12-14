Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

