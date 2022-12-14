Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.