Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 20,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

