Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

