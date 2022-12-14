Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

CTVA opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

