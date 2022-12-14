Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 127.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $373,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.5 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of K stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.