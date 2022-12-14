Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 20,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

