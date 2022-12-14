Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 775 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.