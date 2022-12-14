Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

