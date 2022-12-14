Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

