Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

PXD stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

