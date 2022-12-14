Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

