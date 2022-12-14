Symmetry Partners LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

