Symmetry Partners LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

