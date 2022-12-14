Symmetry Partners LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.4 %

BLDR stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

