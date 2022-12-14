Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 332,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

