Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

