Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

