Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

