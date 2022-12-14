Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.