Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

