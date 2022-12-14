Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

