Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after buying an additional 95,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 780,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

