Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 902 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

