Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.