Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

SPGI opened at $357.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

