Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

