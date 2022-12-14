The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock worth $114,127,184 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

