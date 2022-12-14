The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.