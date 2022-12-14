The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Progressive were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

