The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

