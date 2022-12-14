The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Western Union has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.