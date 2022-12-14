Thomasville National Bank Acquires 3,686 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.