Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

