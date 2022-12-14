Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,736 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.