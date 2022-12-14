Thomasville National Bank Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

