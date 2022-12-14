Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 397,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

