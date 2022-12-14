Thomasville National Bank Sells 28,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

