Thomasville National Bank Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,161,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

VUG opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $232.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

