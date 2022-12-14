Thomasville National Bank Sells 95 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 202.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

