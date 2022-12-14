Traders Purchase Large Volume of Honeywell International Call Options (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,479 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 6,139 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

