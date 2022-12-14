Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

