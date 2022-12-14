Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.