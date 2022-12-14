Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.
