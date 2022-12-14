Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,977 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

