Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

